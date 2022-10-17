Chicago commemorates Black Poetry Day, honoring Jupiter Hammon, Gwendolyn Brooks among others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amanda Gorman is one of the more famous poets at the moment.

You may remember she spoke at President Joe Biden's inauguration. On Monday, many are honoring her and millions of others for Black Poetry Day.

It's designed to recognize Jupiter Hammon. He was the first published Black poet in the United States. Born a slave, Hammon is considered the father of African American literature.

Of course, other notable Black poets include Chicago's own Gwendolyn Brooks, who grew up and attended elementary school and college here.

CBS 2 salutes her and all of the great poets.

Jupiter Hammon, who was born #OnThisDay in 1711. He was the first African American poet published in North America. #PoemOfTheDay https://t.co/Vjn0C5WJCe pic.twitter.com/v6oIS7PJPF — Poetry Foundation (@PoetryFound) October 17, 2022