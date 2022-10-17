Watch CBS News
Chicago commemorates Black Poetry Day, honoring Jupiter Hammon, Gwendolyn Brooks among others

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --   Amanda Gorman is one of the more famous poets at the moment.

You may remember she spoke at President Joe Biden's inauguration. On Monday, many are honoring her and millions of others  for Black Poetry Day.

It's designed to recognize Jupiter Hammon. He was the first published Black poet in the United States. Born a slave, Hammon is considered the father of African American literature.

Of course, other notable Black poets include Chicago's own Gwendolyn Brooks, who grew up and attended elementary school and college here.

CBS 2 salutes her and all of the great poets.

