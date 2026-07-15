Chicago City Council Zoning Committee advances $580 million Woodlawn Central development

The Chicago City Council Zoning Committee on Tuesday gave the green light to the $580 million proposed Woodlawn Central development in the Woodlawn community.

The Woodlawn Central project is the brainchild of Apostolic Church of God Senior Pastor Dr. Byron T. Brazier and his son, project executive J. Byron Brazier. It involves transforming the parking lots around the church, at 63rd Street and Dorchester Avenue, into a vibrant community complex.

The first phase of the development will involve two 14-story towers to be constructed in the parking lot space bounded by 63rd Street on the north, 64th Street on the south, the Metra Electric tracks on the east, and Dorchester Avenue on the west.

The first phase will include 104 residences and a 160-room boutique-style hotel, reports said.

A second part of the first phase will also involve additional residential units in a building on the other side of 63rd Street and Kenwood Avenue.

Construction for that first phase is expected to get under way in earnest in the spring of 2027, Brazier told CBS News Chicago last month. Afterward, other phases of the development will follow, in an effort to create a development focused on building and preserving community.

Altogether, Woodlawn Central is set to comprise 870 residential units — including workforce housing, market rate, luxury, senior housing, and theater lofts.

Brazier told CBS News Chicago last month that the goal is that Woodlawn Central will bring jobs to the community and raise median income, which in turn will remove barriers to market-rate investment and bring in other developers to invest in Woodlawn.