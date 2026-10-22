Chicago alders get $1.5 million for their wards each year. This is how they do participatory budgeting

While Chicago's mayor works with the Chicago City Council to pass a 2027 budget, each councilmember has money set aside to dedicate to projects in their wards as well. In most cases, constituents can have a say in which projects are selected.

Right now, each of the city's 50 wards – regardless of their size – has $1.5 million in annual spending for neighborhood-specific improvements.

"People want a say in what we are spending their money on," said 48th Ward Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth.

Each alder decides how much of that money goes to projects chosen by the people who live there in a process called "participatory budgeting."

"We call it PB for short," Manaa-Hoppenworth said. "Our participatory budgeting process is called The People's Budget."

On the North Side, 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez's office conducts a survey to decide which projects get done, like a mural outside the Budlong Woods branch of the Chicago Public Library.

"The typical model is the alder just decides, in absence of any input," he said. "I was invested in having our neighbors having a say, understanding how this stuff works, and I think we should think about the larger budget, just having an understanding of, the decisions aren't the easiest when you have limited amounts of funds."

In 34th Ward Ald. Bill Conway's ward, which includes parts of the Loop, West Loop and South Loop, they've forced largely on infrastructure changes like new curb bump-outs.

"We get a lot of constituent outreach on problems they may be facing," he said. "Are streets safe to cross for a stroller, or a wheelchair? Are people able to get through their alley? Are they able to drive down the street without snapping an axel or something?"

Manaa-Hoppenworth is trying something new in her ward.

"We have done art and murals. We have done new playgrounds, including Senn Nature Play Space," she said.

This year she hosted three community workshops to decide what the community wants to do with the money. Another one is being held at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

"You can vote on the projects that are put forward," she said.

The process for choosing the next projects is happening right now, at the same time City Hall writes the next year's budget.

CBS News Chicago reached out to all 50 alderpersons to ask what their plans were and which projects they would pick. The answers we got are below.

9th Ward: Ald. Anthony Beale

I use infrastructure funding strictly for its intended purpose—improving and maintaining our neighborhood infrastructure, including streets, sidewalks, curbs, gutters and other eligible public improvements.

For 2027, I will continue prioritizing projects that address deteriorating infrastructure, improve public safety and enhance the quality of life for residents throughout the 9th Ward. My focus is on making sure these dollars go where they are needed most and deliver meaningful improvements for our neighborhoods.

I take a very hands-on approach to identifying infrastructure needs throughout the 9th Ward. I regularly drive through our neighborhoods to see firsthand where streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure need attention. I also listen closely to residents at ward and community meetings and through the calls, requests and concerns they bring directly to my office.

My staff and I use that feedback, along with our own observations and input from the appropriate City departments, to help determine which improvements should take priority. I believe the people who live in our neighborhoods know their needs better than anyone. Their input is essential, but I also believe it's my responsibility as alderman to get out into the community, see conditions for myself and make informed decisions.

At the end of the day, my responsibility is to make sure every infrastructure dollar is spent responsibly, for its intended purpose, and on improvements that make the 9th Ward a safer, stronger and better place to live.

11th Ward: Ald. Nicole Lee

While we have done participatory budgeting in the past, this year we did not.

Alderwoman Lee and her team base decisions on a combination of the data they get from CDOT on the condition of streets, constituent complaints, and ongoing engagement with constituents about what matters to them most. She also takes into consideration bringing ward services to all corners of the ward, which is diverse in its interests and geography.

This year, for instance, we included funding for a new security camera at Taylor-Lauridsen Park. Other notable expenditure for Ald. Lee includes things like new benches, sidewalk and alley resurfacing, bollards, and alley aprons.

26th Ward: Ald. Jessie Fuentes

On our website, www.the26thward.org/pb26, we detail our Participatory Budgeting Process.

Every year, each Alderperson receives $1.5 million for ward infrastructure improvements called a Menu." This is one of the few sources of funding made available to Alderpeople to repave streets, resurface alleys, and make critically needed infrastructure improvements.

In the 26th Ward, Alderperson Jessie Fuentes empowers residents to decide how to spend $500,000 in improving their neighborhood – whether it be fixing specific curbs, resurfacing certain streets, or installing art murals – through participatory budgeting (PB).

30th Ward: Ald. Ruth Cruz

Alderwoman Cruz uses participatory budget (PB) to allocate up to $500K of her $1.5 million. You can find out more about our annual PB process, which is underway now, here, here, and here.

And she reserves the other $1M for projects that have been brought to our attention and agenda over the months and years prior, as well as urgent issues that may pop up. This includes street and alley resurfacings, sidewalk repairs, pothole repairs, and street safety improvements.

34th Ward: Ald. Bill Conway

Most requests come directly from constituents, though ward staff also flag issues like broken curbs or potholes in alleys while they're out and about in the ward.

When a constituent reports a problem, staff typically visit the site first, sometimes with the resident, to decide if any city departments are needed right away. For instance, Water Management may provide a short-term fix in an urgent situation until a permanent repair can be completed.

The Alderman's team then coordinates each project with agency liaisons, who help define scope and determines what can be completed in a given season versus what needs to move to the following year. The Alderman makes the final call on which projects are approved and prioritized, based on constituent feedback and need.

Smaller everyday repairs are added to the menu as they come in and often approved and completed quickly in the same year. Larger projects, like resurfacing long stretches of major streets, take more planning and coordination with the city.

Milder temperatures and heavy rainstorms have led to more deterioration and flooding on streets and sidewalks. As a result, most of the 2027 work focuses on:

Curb and gutter work to manage stormwater runoff

Sidewalk restoration to repair tripping hazards and improve accessibility

An alley reconstruction

Two major street resurfacings, on Clark Street and Jefferson Street

40th Ward: Ald. Andre Vasequez

From now until December 31st, 40th Ward residents ages 14+ can vote on how we should spend $250K of infrastructure improvement funds on new projects that have been proposed by our neighbors

Here are the projects on this year's ballot:

Raised Crosswalk at Ridge and Ravenswood ($106K): This project would fund the installation of a raised crosswalk at Ridge and Ravenswood east of the Metra tracks across Ridge to make this intersection safer for pedestrians.

This project would fund the installation of a raised crosswalk at Ridge and Ravenswood east of the Metra tracks across Ridge to make this intersection safer for pedestrians. Warren Park Sledding Hill Repairs ($100K): This project would fund the re-sodding the sled hill and renovating the stair case at the Warren Park sledding hill.

This project would fund the re-sodding the sled hill and renovating the stair case at the Warren Park sledding hill. Raised Crosswalk at Foster and Hoyne ($106K): This project would fund the installation of a raised crosswalk at Foster and Hoyne across Foster to make this intersection safer for pedestrians.

This project would fund the installation of a raised crosswalk at Foster and Hoyne across Foster to make this intersection safer for pedestrians. Budlong Elementary Playground Equipment ($100K): This project would fund the renovation of playground equipment at Budlong Elementary School.

This project would fund the renovation of playground equipment at Budlong Elementary School. Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons on Argyle at the River ($95.4K)

This project would fund the installation of rapid rectangular rapid flash beacons (RRFB) on Argyle east of the River to increase driver awareness of crossing pedestrians and improve pedestrian safety at this intersection near the park trial.

Winnemac Park Nature Play Space ($50K): This project would fund the installation of a Nature Play Space at Winnemac Park.

To learn more about the projects on this year's ballot, visit 40thward.org/2027PB

43rd Ward: Ald. Timmy Knudsen

We will start off our 2027 menu report by rolling over the 25+ projects that didn't get scheduled in 2026 into 2027. These are projects that were surveyed and reviewed by CDOT Engineering teams as well as the Office of Underground Coordination. They either didn't come back with a cost estimate in time or we didn't have the funds to authorize the project in 2026.

Our office has already committed $100K from the 2027 menu to the South Lincoln Park Renovation project.

We gather information from a few different avenues-

1. We rely heavily on resident input to determine areas in need of repair and restoration, such as street or alley resurfacing, lighting renovations, sidewalk repairs or pedestrian and traffic safety improvements. Residents reach out to our office with a location, details of the issue and photos. We then ask CDOT to survey the location. From there we review the engineering notes and cost estimate and can authorize the release of the menu funds for the work.

2. I have access to a CDOT Map showing the condition of every street (both arterial and residential) in the ward. This allows us to identify streets in poor or very poor condition and prioritize those stretches.

3. Our Streets and Sanitation Ward Superintendent and CDOT Public Way Inspector periodically share areas needing repair, and our office submits those for survey.

47th Ward: Ald. Matt Martin

Our office will fund projects to repair local roads and sidewalks, improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, and rehab playgrounds at local elementary schools.

Residents will have an opportunity to vote on how to spend $200,000 of local infrastructure funds. In addition, our staff complete a robust survey of the ward to select additional projects and identify the streets and sidewalks most in need of repair.

48th Ward: Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth

You can read more about our PB process and past projects here: https://the48thward.org/participatory-budgeting.

The community votes on which projects to fund.

We anticipate including this project on the 2027 ballot and are soliciting more project ideas at the workshops: