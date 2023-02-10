Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago with no license

CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.

Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.

Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county.

Other tenants nearby also want them gone. They told CBS 2 they're being met with frustrated customers just because they share an address.

That doesn't even count the people with cars still in the lot.

Flash Towing was caught on camera operating in Chicago, where they don't have a valid towing license. A viewer sent in video, taken around 8 a.m. on Friday of the company towing another car.

CBS 2 learned those cars are going to DuPage County, to a new lot on Jeans Road. On Wednesday, our cameras were rolling as some got their cars back.

"I told them, 'Release that car now," said one woman.

Others still can't get ahold of the company and asked to remain anonymous.

"I would like the car to be released back to me, because that's my right," said the person.

Flash Towing and Recovery is accused of charging exorbitant fees, like $17,000 for one tow and for holding cars hostage. Chicago's Department of Business and Consumer Protection shut down their South Side lot before they moved.

We wanted to figure out who's responsible for stopping them before they move somewhere else. Chicago police, as well as local police in DuPage County, can't do anything without the help of the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC).

The agency told CBS 2 that Flash Towing has three administrative citations already: one for not providing a pre-tow disclosure form, another for not giving a price, and a third for misrepresentation.

Those were all handed out on Jan. 27, after they were closed the first time. Each citation would constitute a $1,000 fine.

The tricky part is that though Flash Towing doesn't have a valid license in Chicago, they do with the ICC. CBS 2 asked them what it would take, how many complaints, for them to get involved in further? The agency said that's not within their capabilities.

Flash Towing does have a hearing for the three citations, but a date is to be determined.