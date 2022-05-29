Chicago celebrates unofficial start to summer with event-packed weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and this year Chicago is kicking off the season in style, hosting dozens of fun events, including a brand new musical festival downtown.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman stopped by Grant Park where Sueños Chicago was in full Swing Saturday with crowds, music and dancing.

The all-new festival celebrates Latin Reggaton, and Saturday it had Grant Park packed with thousands of people for the beginning of the two-day festival.

It also brought a huge security presence, and streets were closed off around the show.

There were big headliners like J-Balvin and Ozuna, bringing out big crowds, especially for lovers of Latin music.

Saturday night also brought the Belmont Sheffield Music Festival in the heart of Lakeview. With that came deejays, lawn games and cover bands, plus everything Chicago street festivals are known for: food and drink.

Despite a recent wave of violence and high COVID-19 numbers hitting the city, people said they have been looking forward to celebrating the unofficial start to summer on this long weekend.

"I just really came for the vibes. I know that sounds so silly, but I love all the artists," said Seuños fan Angie Sanchez.

"I'm really excited this even existed because I've never heard of a Latino festival in Chicago," said Jordan Alvarez.

These events have brought heavy traffic to Chicago. The city is encouraging anyone heading out to use public transportation all weekend long.