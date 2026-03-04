Chicago celebrates its 189th birthday

Happy birthday, Chicago! The city was first incorporated on March 4, 1837, which makes the Windy City 189 years old.

Celebrations are being held all day long. Mayor Brandon Johnson will speak alongside cultural historian Sherman "Dilla" Tomas at an event at the Lookingglass Theatre Company at 10 a.m. There will be a cake cutting, and the first 189 attendees can get free cheesecake and ice cream.

At the former John Hancock Center, 360 Chicago is letting city residents enjoy the observation deck for free. All you need is an ID showing your zip code starting with 606 to get in. There will also be a huge birthday card to sign, and more cake.

The Wiener's Circle and Chicago Sun-Times are celebrating with a contest: You must complete the Sun-Times mini crossword puzzle in person in under 90 seconds while the Wiener's Circle staff roasts you.

The event is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and winners get a free hot dog.