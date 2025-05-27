Watch CBS News
Chicago cancer survivors' celebration walk & 5K this weekend in Grant Park

 Lurie Cancer Center is hosting a survivors' walk and 5K celebration this Sunday, June 1, at Grant Park. 

More than 3,000 cancer survivors and their supporters are expected to participate. You can sign up to participate or donate on the Lurie Cancer Center's website

The upcoming walk has already raised over $342,000 for cancer research.            

Danielle Campfield-Carter, a 34-year-old uterine cancer survivor, will participate in the walk. Just a week after turning 32, she found out the cancerous mass in her uterus had spread to muscle. 

"One thing I learned during my cancer journey is to celebrate the small moments," She said. "It's a time to celebrate and reflect and to be amongst others. It means a lot." 

Dr. Emily Hinchcliff, a gynecologic oncologist at the Lurie Cancer Center, treated Campfield-Carter as she battled cancer. She said that as a healthcare provider, she gets a glimpse of how cancer touches so many lives. 

"Everyone at the walk has a different story for why they are there, who they are there for, and so it's just such a wonderful experience being surrounded by that energy," Hinchliff said. 

