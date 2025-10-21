Chicago businessman, pioneer Joseph Caldwell Sr. dies at 92

Chicago is mourning the passing of pioneering South Side businessman Joseph Caldwell Sr.

Caldwell died last week at the age of 92.

He founded Tailor Right Complete Clothing in the Chatham neighborhood in 1956.

Caldwell had a long relationship with the White Sox, keeping their uniforms looking sharp for nearly 30 years, and worked with prominent figures, including Rev. Jesse Jackson and the late Harold Washington.

He was known for having a reputation for quality and was even featured in Vogue magazine earlier this year.

A public viewing will be held on Friday at Leaks and Sons Funeral Home in Cottage Grove.

His funeral will then be held on Saturday at the House of Hope.