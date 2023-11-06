Were red flags ignored at Chicago business where mass shooting happened?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brand-new records into the CBS 2 newsroom show even more red flags for the business at the center of a mass shooting on the city's West Side more than a week ago.

The shooting left 15 people wounded by gunfire.

We revealed last week that the City of Chicago last week issued cease-and-desist orders earlier this year for Studio 1258, at 1258 S. Pulaski Rd. in the North Lawndale neighborhood, for operating without a liquor license or public place of amusement license.

The new records show neighbors also reached out to the city well before then - prompting several investigations into the business.

This raises the question - did the city really do enough to hold the business accountable?

It was a Halloween party at Studio 1258 early on Sunday, Oct. 29, that turned into the chaotic mass shooting. Prosecutors said William Groves, 48, got angry after being kicked out of the Party while visibly drunk, and then returned with a gun and started shooting just after 1 a.m. – as the attendees ran for their lives.

"I was just praying I hope this guy doesn't turn the gun around towards this bar," said one man who was at the party.

But the CBS2 Investigators discovered Studio 1258 it wasn't actually a "bar." This building is only licensed to do business as an "art gallery and sales of art."

We uncovered that almost two years before the mass shooting, the property was documented as "dangerous and hazardous" by the city's inspectors - who doubted whether the building, which housed no art, was actually being used as an art gallery.

Neighbors said the unlicensed parties here were no secret.

"It's not a community asset," said Mike Trout of the Young Men's Education Network.

The city's department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection told us they cited the property in May. But we've discovered the 311 complaints started at least a month earlier.

On April 10, a complaint came in about the business having after-hours events. Another complaint on that same day took issue with liquor consumption without a license.

"Patrons are out loitering, littering, disturbing the residents in the area," the complaint read.

"Also, there was an incident that involved a car window being shot out due to the patrons' violence," one complaint reads.

The third complaint reported outside fights and public drinking going into the early morning hours on April 13.

In the wake of the shooting, an official from the city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said the department does not hesitate to issue "various enforcement actions" for violations.

But we wanted to know why the city didn't issue a cease-and-desist to the business beforehand, despite a history of violations.

Since 2021, the city went to the property to investigate it six different times - and the business was found liable for license insignia/display, selling alcohol, deceptive sales practices, and others.

The outcome was that they had to pay fines of just $850 for all the past violations.

That includes $300 as recently as September after being found liable for selling alcohol without the proper license.

But the party that led to the mass shooting eight days ago shows the fines were, unfortunately, not enough of a deterrent to stop hosting parties.

We asked Business Affairs and Consumer Protection why Studio 1258 remained opened despite these documented concerns. The department released this statement:

"The City of Chicago is committed to the highest level of public safety at businesses, and for residents, throughout the City. "The Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection (BACP) ensures businesses comply with Chicago's Municipal Code through enforcement action taken against unscrupulous and fraudulent businesses and business practices. Business Compliance Enforcement (BCE) Investigators respond to residents' complaints and conduct proactive investigations where necessary. Enforcement actions, such as citations, are issued if a complaint is warranted and there is a nexus to the business."