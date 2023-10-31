Man charged with attempted murder in Halloween party mass shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was charged with attempted first-degree murder in a mass shooting that took place on Sunday at a Halloween Park in North Lawndale.

On Tuesday, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced charges for William Groves, 48, who is facing 15 felony counts of attempted murder, 15 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, 1 count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and 1 count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Groves will appear in court at noon.

"He's a convicted felon who should not have had a gun," Snelling said.

Police said a Groves was captured a short distance away from the shooting and placed into custody. A handgun was also recovered.

Just after 1 a.m. at least 15 people were hurt during the shooting near Pulaski and 13th.

Monday morning, police issued a summary closure order for Studio 1258, at 1258 S. Pulaski Rd., which was hosting a Halloween party at the time of the shooting. In 2021, the city issued several building code violations for operating the building as an "unlicensed party venue," for not having fire extinguishers or smoke detectors on the 1st or 2nd floors, and for performing work on a gut rehab without obtaining a permit or submitting proper plans from an architect or structural engineer.

This past May, the city also issued cease-and-desist orders for operating without a public place of amusement license and operating without a liquor license.

A witness in the front of the building said a fight broke out in the back at a Halloween party there. Things quickly escalated when one man was rejected entry at the door following the DJ's announcement the party was coming to an end.

Assistance is being offered by the victim assistance center 1241 South Pulaski. Crime victim advocates are on site to provide resources and support to victims.