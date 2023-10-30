Venue that hosted party leading to Chicago mass shooting has been in trouble with city before

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A North Lawndale neighborhood business has been ordered closed by Chicago Police, after it hosted a Halloween party that escalated into a mass shooting that wounded 15 people this past weekend.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into city records, which show the space may have been operating as an unlicensed party venue for years.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday near 13th Street and Pulaski Road. At least 15 people were hurt, and two were left in critical condition.

Police said a suspect was captured a short distance away and placed into custody. A handgun was also recovered.

Monday morning, police issued a summary closure order for Studio 1258, at 1258 S. Pulaski Rd, which was hosting a Halloween party at the time of the shooting. In 2021, the city issued several building code violations for operating the building as an "unlicensed party venue," for not having fire extinguishers or smoke detectors on the first or second floors, and for performing work on a gut rehab without obtaining a permit or submitting proper plans from an architect or structural engineer.

Chicago Department of Buildings records question whether the art gallery was being used as an unlicensed club since at least 2021.

Neighbors said it is a poorly kept secret — and they would like the club to be closed for good.

The city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said Studio 1258 was doing business as Hampton Brand Inc., and has an active current limited business license for an "art gallery and sales of art."

This past May, BACP issued cease-and-desist orders and citations to the business for operating without a public place of amusement license and operating without a liquor license.

The CBS 2 Investigators also uncovered inspection records showing that almost two years before that incident, the property was documented as "dangerous and hazardous" - and inspectors questioned whether it was actually being used as an art gallery.

It is unclear what enforcement action was taken, if any, based off the 2021 violations.

We also learned that the business moved from a different venue at 2144 W. Van Buren St. on the Near West Side – the business was previously called 9 Twenty-Eight & Co. At the Van Buren Street location, the business was also issued three citations and a cease-and-desist order for operating without a public place of amusement business license.

"This block represents a safe space and a safe space for so many kids from our community," said Mike Trout, executive director of the Young Men's Education Network. "We're hoping that this incident will help the city close the club down."

Trout has run the Young Men's Education Network across the street from Studio 1258 for more than two decades - and says the community was pleased to see the summary closure notice on the doors following Sunday's mass shooting.

"It's gone through a couple iterations - community bar, community hangout community club - now apparently art gallery," Trout said, "but it's not community asset."

We did reach out to the owner of the property, according to state records.

Late Monday, there had been no response or comment.