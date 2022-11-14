Chicago Bulls aim to 'change the energy' after early season struggles

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls have lost four of their last five games and Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets got ugly.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek had more on the team searching for answers after a rough night.

It was a big day for communication at the Advocate Center on Monday as the Bulls tried to lick their wounds after a pitiful performance against the Nuggets at home on Sunday.

"Not just myself, everyone was vocal," said DeMar DeRozan. "When something like that happens, everyone gets expressive and voices their opinions about what we need to do and that's good."

DeRozan doesn't have an answer for why, after three nights off, the Bulls came out so flat on Sunday, but pointed to an offense still very much trying to find its rhythm.

"Whatever the reason was, I'm the type that looks at games like that, to use it as motivation," said DeRozan. "Of understanding, like, let's not have this feeling again. Let's understand what we did wrong and go out there and compete so we don't have an outcome like this later down the road."

For a teams that's gone 0-6 so far in games that came down to the wire, Wednesday's rematch against the New Orleans Pelicans is an opportunity to get right.

"We all can't wait to get back on the court, change the energy especially against a team that we just lost against," DeRozan said.

DeRozan has a pretty simple strategy of how to avoid coming out flat again this week after a couple of nights off and that is to watch Sunday's game again. He said nobody like that feeling.