2 hospitalized after "mace type spray" released during school fight at Chicago Bulls College Prep
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two school employees were taken to hospitals after a chemical irritant was sprayed during a school fight at a Near West Side high school.
Chicago Fire Department officials said crews responded to Chicago Bulls College Prep, at 2040 W. Adams St., after some kind of "mace type spray" was discharged during a fight at the school.
Two adult staff members were taken to hospitals in good condition. Four other people refused treatment at the scene.
CFD officials said students were being released for the day after the incident.
The school is part of the Noble Schools charter school network. School officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
