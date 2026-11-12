Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson out 4-6 weeks with broken right hand

Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson will be out for four to six weeks due to a fractured hand, CBS Sports reports.

Wilson fell during Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs and now need surgery to repair a fractured right hand. Wilson scored 15 points in 15 minutes before leaving with the injury in the third quarter. Wilson's college season was cut short last winter by a pair of hand injuries.

The rookie is undergoing hand surgery is and expected to miss four to six weeks for recovery.

CBS Sports reports pressure will likely fall on Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis on offense while he is recovering.

The Bulls have not yet made a statement regarding the injury, other than an update during last night's game that he would not be returning to the court.