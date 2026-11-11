Spurs beat Bulls 124-119 for 10th straight win
Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points, Dylan Harper had 18 points, 10 assists and four steals and the San Antonio Spurs won their 10th straight game, overcoming a 22-point deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 124-119 on Wednesday night.
The Bulls have lost eight in a row to fall to 1-9. They are 0-4 at home.
Wembanyana also had nine rebounds and five blocks two days after his 40-point outburst in a win over the Phoenix Suns as the Spurs closed out a 4-0 trip. DeAaron Fox added 17 points and nine assists.
Jalen Smith tied his career high with 23 points for the Bulls, and Nic Claxton had 17 off the bench.
Bulls first-round pick Caleb Wilson scored 15 points in 15 minutes before leaving with a right hand injury in the third quarter. Wilson's college season was cut short last winter by a pair of hand injuries.
The Bulls led 64-42 midway through the second quarter, their biggest lead of the season, thanks to a 10-for-12 start from 3-point range. Chicago scored 41 points in the first quarter and shot 66% in the first half.
The Spurs opened the third quarter with an 18-3 run to wipe out the Bulls' lead, enabled by five Chicago turnovers, then took control with an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter.
Norman Powell, the Bulls' second-leading scorer, missed his second straight game with back spasms. Spurs guard Devin Vassell sat out his second in a row because of adductor tightness.
Up next
Spur: Host Golden State on Friday night.
Bulls: Host Atlanta on Friday night.