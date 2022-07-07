Chicago Botanic Garden offers free admission to help people heal after Highland Park massacre

Free admission for Chicago Botanic Garden for healing in wake of massacre

GLENCOE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Botanic Garden is doing its part to try to help people heal in the wake of the massacre at the July 4th parade in Highland Park.

The Botanic Garden is located in Glencoe, just across Lake Cook Road from Highland Park. From now through Sunday, admission and parking are free from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

No pre-registration is required.

"In times of crisis, nature can be healing, a respite," the Botanic Garden tweeted.