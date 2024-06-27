Chicago Board of Education approves settlement for lawsuit accusing teacher of sexual abuse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Board of Education has given final approval to pay $800,000 to a former student who was sexually abused by a teacher.

The payment comes as the settlement of a 2019 lawsuit filed by a woman known only as Jane Doe, who said she was sexually abused by a former teacher at Gurdon S. Hubbard High School in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Doe, now in her 30s, said she was abused by former Hubbard High School teacher Walter Glascoff. She spoke exclusively with CBS 2 about her experience in high school some 20 years ago.

Doe said the abuse started when she was 16, and it still haunts her.

Doe did not tell an adult about the abuse until she was in her 30s, when she revealed the abuse to her therapist. The therapist contacted authorities, ad the Chicago Public Schools launched an investigation.

Ultimately, the district determined Glascoff had abused Doe. Glascoff had admitted to district investigators that he had sex with Doe while she was in high school.