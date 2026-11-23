The Chicago Blackhawks said Connor Bedard, their captain, will be out for four months following shoulder surgery.

The team shared an update from team physician Dr. Michael Terry, writing, "This afternoon, captain Conor Bedard underwent successful shoulder surgery to repair his right shoulder. We expect him to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months."

Bedard left Chicago's 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs last Tuesday night night after he was struck on the right hand by the stick of Toronto's Nick Paul on a faceoff attempt.

Bedard, who had offseason left shoulder surgery, was in obvious discomfort after his awkward attempt against Paul in the Chicago zone. Paul's stick struck Bedard's hand on a first swipe at the puck, and Bedard yelled out before skating directly to the bench and locker room with his right hand elevated.

Bedard injured his right shoulder on a faceoff against St. Louis last December and missed nearly a month.

He suffered his left shoulder injury after hitting the boards in an informal training session with other players in suburban Vancouver, British Columbia, last summer.

The Blackhawks did not give further details about his injury or recovery.