A young pastor leans on faith to try to restore the Black church in Chicago

Young pastor leans on faith to try to restore the Black church in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are countless churches of various denominations in Chicago, yet across the nation, research shows on Sunday, fewer people are worshiping.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry introduced us to a young pastor who now oversees one of the largest Black churches in the state and this preacher's push to get the next generation back in the pews.

For decades, the church and Black culture intertwined. Charlie Dates can recall sitting on a pew every Sunday growing up.

"Church was everything," Dates said. "Church is where we learn public speaking. It was where we learned to sing. It was where we got affirmed."

Terry: "Where you got your confidence."

Dates: "Oh bro, you learned how to dress."

Today, he still finds himself in the church, yet now he stands in the pulpit.

"On the other side of that camera is the biggest TV audience a Black church in Chicago has," he said.

At age 42, Pastor Dates leads one of the largest African American churches on Chicago's Far South Side -- Salem Baptist.

"So this is more than I could have ever expected and at this stage of life, and yet it feels timely and tailored made, given my orientation and where Chicago is today," Dates said.

The mega 10,000-seat church in the Roseland community thrives, yet if you look at the neighborhoods surrounding Salem, there's a different story. There are some good blocks, but many trouble spots.

Terry: "When you drive by, what do you see?"

Dates: "Despair, but I also see potential."

It's potential to address a troubling trend nationwide with some churches.

"The average church in America in terms of attendance sees less than 70 people a week," Dates said. "Chicago is a home of gospel music. It's the home of some of the best preaching, but today, the church in Chicago, unfortunately, is not nearly as strong as it was 30 years ago."

In order to move "Salem forward," Dates must look back.

"I'm the kid from the South Side of Chicago," he said.

When Salem's founder, Pastor James Meeks, retired after nearly four decades in January, he picked Dates for a reason.

Terry: "You do realize he was tasking you to get younger people in these seats?"

Dates: "Oh yeah."

And the new pastor from the South Side must lead Salem beyond the massive church walls and into the community.

Terry: "Many people believe our youth are considered the 'unchurched.'"

Dates: "They are the first generation to grow up in America without a tethering to the church, hands down."

This summer, Salem plans to build a never-before-seen kids ministry stretching beyond youngsters coming to church on Sundays.

"We are after 1,000 Black boys between grades one through three to help them get to third grade reading level," Dates said. "We are not thinking about putting kids in room on Sunday. We're thinking, how can we change their lives through the week?"

The hope is by the time those children get to high school, like Morgan Park High where Dates and Terry attended ...

"I hope that they will watch this, and they will see 25 years from now isn't that long," Dates said.

Dates: "They won't make it here with a chance to survive if we don't catch them sooner."

Terry: "You know you have to reach the same kids and people walking this sidewalk today."

Dates: "It's a different world though. What I'm trying to do is to think about what it means to be in Chicago as a kid today, and how we can tailor our ministry, specifically to those social and psychological pressures. I think we can do it."

Dates will lean on his faith while attempting to restore the Black church in Chicago.

Terry: "To that person who says, 'Pastor, it sounds good, but Chicago needs more than just a church.'"

Dates: "I think that person has not experienced real church. I think that history is proof that the greatest advancements that have come about for Black people in America has come through the church."