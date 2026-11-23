Chicago has put in a bid to be a host city for the 2031 Women's World Cup.

FIFA confirmed Monday that the United States will co-host the 2031 Women's World Cup alongside Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

The winning candidates and FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised commercially successful tournaments and to reinvest all the profits in women's soccer. The 2031 edition will be expanded to feature 48 teams for the first time, in line with the men's World Cup.

While Chicago had opted not to bid for games during the World Cup this past summer, the city is bidding to host games in 2031.

The Chicago Stars FC posted to social media that they're "thrilled Chicago is a candidate host city for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2031!"



"The Chicago Sports Commission is championing Chicago's bid and coordinating regional engagement ahead of the next phase, while Laura Ricketts, principal owner of Chicago Stars FC, will chair Chicago's host committee in formation and help lead the campaign to bring the tournament to the region," the post continued.

A total of 14 stadiums across the host countries will be selected for games.