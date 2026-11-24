Chicago native and BET President Louis Carr bring Soul Train Awards back from 2-year hiatus

Two years ago, the leaders of Black Entertainment Television, which produces and airs the Soul Train Awards, decided to put the Soul Train Awards on hiatus. Chicago native and BET President Louis Carr has brought it back.

BET, a cable network, has around 67,000,000 subscribers. It's home to hit shows like Sistas, The Oval and House of Payne. And Carr is the one who calls the shots, sets the vision and is responsible for bringing the Soul Train Awards to Chicago.

"Chicago was always in the back of my mind, to bring it home," he said.

Soul Train began in Chicago in 1970, the brainchild of Bronzeville native Don Cornelius.

It became such a huge success that it moved production to Los Angeles in 1971 and became nationally syndicated. The Soul Train Awards were created in 1987 and aired annually until BET put the show on hiatus in 2024.

"People weren't happy," Carr said. "They were like, why are you pausing this iconic brand? And I get it. I get it."

So when Carr became president in 2025, he brought it back.

"I wanted to bring this show back as a pride, as a sense of honor, as a sense of respect for this city and hopefully that it will open up more opportunities for entertainment to come to our great city.," he said.

The Windy City is also Carr's city. He grew up in Garfield Park. He attended Sterling Morton for grammar school and Lake Tech High School. He was a freshman at Lane Tech when he got the chance to actually be on Soul Train.

He said he had a hookup, but he wouldn't tell us who or what it was. He also had the look and the signature 'fro.

"I wore a lot of loud colors, lime greens, red, so I was always into colors but I think that might have been a West Side thing," he said. "I had a lot of hair. That was for sure."

He said he'll never forget when he first saw the renowned Soul Train host.

"His afro was bigger than mine," Carr recalled. "I was like, hey you've got an afro bigger than mine."

Carr knew, even then, Soul Train was more than hair, dance and clothing.

"I think that was sort of the beginning of us understanding black culture and its influence on our community and beyond our community," he said. "It certainly was not American Bandstand right, but it came out that it was something different and that the people who watched American Bandstand, they liked it also."

Since BET produces the Soul Train awards, Carr has had the opportunity to work with the Soul Train legend as an adult. Not bad for a boy from the West Side.

"Growing up on the West Side, you never dreamed that you would be a part of something like this in entertainment. OK, yes, we all danced, and we all had a good time. But for me, I think it gives young kids on the West Side in all sides of town the possibility," he said.

At the end of December, Carr will leave BET, closing out a distinguished 40-year career.

The 2026 Soul Train Awards air Friday, Nov. 27, on CBS and BET at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT