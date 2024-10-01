Chicago voted best big city in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler for 8th year in a row

Chicago voted best big city in U.S. for 8th year in a row

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We all know Chicago is a great city, but now the world believes it too. For an unprecedented 8 years straight, readers of luxury and lifestyle magazine Condé Nast Traveler have named Chicago the best big city in the U.S.

"A world-class destination known for its impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs, and massive brewing scene, it'll take several repeat visits to get through your list of must-dos," Condé Nast wrote. "Most people start downtown—from the Magnificent Mile to the ritzy Gold Coast to funky Old Town—but there are 77 neighborhoods to explore, where you'll find cutting-edge restaurants, chilled-out corner bars, and, no matter where you go, some of the most pleasant people you'll find anywhere."

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated the honor.

"Chicagoans know that our city is second to none," Johnson said in a statement. "and now we have yet another incredible accolade to prove it. This honor is a testament to the strength, warmth, and resilience of Chicagoans and the beauty and vibrancy of our neighborhoods. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a lifelong resident, there is always something to explore in Chicago."

Pritzker said being named the best big city in the U.S. for eight years in a row highlights the city's diverse array of cultural, culinary, and other experiences available to visitors.

"The rest of the world is catching on to the fact that there's truly no more dynamic destination in America than right here. Congratulations to the hard-working people of Chicago's hotels, restaurants, venues, unions, and the entire tourism and hospitality industry who make this recognition possible," Pritzker said in a statement.

Glen Eden, chairman of Choose Chicago, the city's official tourism bureau, pointed to the city's great food, culture, and architecture, along with unique neighborhood attractions and events that make Chicago stand out.

"This award is really special, because we have won this every year before and during and after the pandemic. So to get this is a stamp of approval from some of the most sophisticated travelers, and we just couldn't be so happy," he said.

Choose Chicago also revealed the city had a record breaking summer, with visitors filling 3.4 million hotel rooms in June, July, and August, up 5% from last year – including 671,000 international visitors. The city's hotels took in around $940 million in revenue this summer, generating $53 million in tax revenue for the city, both up 13% from last summer.