Fire spreads across apartment building and two houses on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire spread across multiple buildings in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood overnight.

Chicago police confirmed the roaring flames spread across an apartment building and two houses in the 4900 block of West Medill Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. 

Residents safely evacuated and warming buses were available. Police said one of the buildings was unoccupied, and the other two were residential buildings. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

