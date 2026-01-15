2 Chicago restaurants rank "Most Beautiful New Restaurants in America" for 2025

Two of Chicago's newest restaurants were ranked among the most beautiful new restaurants in America.

The website "Robb Report" announced its list of the top 21 of 2025, and Chicago's Adalina Prime and Crying Tiger made the cut.

Crying Tiger just opened in October on Hubbard Street in River North. The report said the restaurant "more closely resembles a Southeast Asian night market, full of vibrant energy and rich colors—though there's a touch of Chicago's industrial design roots that shines through."

Adalina Prime in Fulton Market was praised for "towering ceilings and curved wooden beams mirroring an actual cathedral."