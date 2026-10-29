Chicago Bears acquire DT Jeffery Simmons in trade with the Tennessee Titans, AP source says

The Chicago Bears have acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The Bears sent their first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, along with a fourth-rounder in next year's draft, to the Titans for Simmons and a fifth-round selection in 2028.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The 29-year-old Simmons fills a major need for a Bears team that is aiming for the franchise's first Super Bowl title since 1985. He has four sacks in seven games this season.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10.