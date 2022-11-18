Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker on learning as a rookie, having 'fun' blitzing

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears head to Atlanta on Sunday in an attempt to snap a three-game losing streak.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn spoke one-on-one with the team's rookie standout hoping to help make that happen.

The Bears' defense has certainly had some struggles recently, but rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has looked like he can be one of their building blocks going forward.

Brisker: "At the beginning of the season, it was a little slow, but now I feel like I'm coming along. I'm being more consistent, you know, doing my job. There's still a lot of [football] left, so I feel like I could still have mor to offer.

Zahn: "What's the biggest difference for you from the beginning when you arrived here with the Bears as a rookie to now, 10 weeks into the season?"

Brisker: "In the beginning, trying to get my feet under me, trying to get used to my teammates, and now, I'm more comfortable around my teammates, more comfortable in the system, more comfortable with this staff, more comfortable with myself because during the preseason, I was a little injured. But now I feel like I'm healthy."

Zahn: "It's been a frustrating stretch for this defense, but from your point of view, what's gone wrong? What isn't working for you guys right now?"

Brisker: "I'd say we just got to put everything together. Penalties have been killing us. We've been letting teams go down there [into the red zone]. Everybody could see it. There's been a lot of big penalties that end up with touchdowns, or at least some points. So I feel like if we play more cleaner ball, and we all work together, I feel like we can be a dangerous defense. In the first half, we've been starting off well, but now we just got to finish."

Zahn: "On a personal level, what do you want to accomplish with these last seven weeks of your rookie season?"

Brisker: "I'd say create more turnovers. I feel like I've shown that I'm a ballhawk, but also, it's kind of hard when you don't get thrown at. I guess I've got to figure out how to get the quarterback to throw it, make the [receiver] look open or something."

Zahn: "Did you ever talk to Eddie Jackson about pointers for getting more of those turnovers?"

Brisker: "Yeah, but Eddie plays to the field, so it's easier for him, where all the routes are happening. So it just falls into his lap."

Zahn: "One thing you've been really good at though, it seems like, is blitzing, getting pressure on the quarterback. How much fun has that been for you?"

Brisker: "It's a lot of fun. I just need more blitzes also. So I need to be more involved. I'll say that."

Zahn: "I have noticed on social media that you notice in some of those rookie lists that maybe didn't have your name on there. Do you think you belong there?"

Brisker: "Of course. I believe that I should be No. 1, if not No. 1, then two … I don't see nobody that's more consistent than me."