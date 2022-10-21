Chicago Bears look at options for punt returns after rookie Jones' struggles

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears won't say it for sure, but rookie Velus Jones Jr. almost surely won't be returning punts on Monday night after a second critical fumble in three games.

Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said it's a wide open competition for the job, and said he still has faith in Jones.

"I really don't worry too much about his confidence, because he is a confident guy," Hightower said. "He just wants to do well for his team. Obviously, he had a couple struggles. He's a rookie. All rookies struggle a little bit more than he probably likes, more than anybody would like, but I think he'll be fine."

Fans are hoping the Bears used their extended break between games to figure out how to score in the red zone.

The team is coming off the loss against the Washington Commanders in which the Bears failed to score any points on three drives inside the 10-yard-line.

Running back David Montgomery getting more carries might help matters, but he has just a single touchdown this season.

"It's got to be a big emphasis, because we do a good job of getting into the red zone," Montgomery said. "Now we just got to finish when we're in the red zone, not just with field goals, but with touchdowns."

The Bears offense could also use another weapon and it looks like they may get one on Monday night. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry is finally set to make his debut and it will be against his former team, the New England Patriots.

The Bears acquired Harry from New England in July for a seventh round pick, but he hurt his ankle in early August and has been sidelined since.