Chicago Bears returning to London for 2024 regular-season game

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Bears will play a regular-season game in London this season, the team announced.

They will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home of the Tottenham Hotspur English soccer team.

Further details on the game date will be announced this spring when the 2024 season schedule is released.

The Bears-Raiders game was the first NFL game played at the London stadium in 2019. The team has played in London four times, dating back to 1986.