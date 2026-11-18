Some Chicago Bears players helped surprise a young heart patient with the trip of a lifetime.

Nick Hunt, 18, got a special visit from wide receiver Rome Odunze, running back DeAndre Swift, and Stanley the Bear.

The players showed up at Ridgewood Community High School in Norridge, Illinois.

The team partnered with Advocate Children's Hospital to send Hunt and his family to their game against the Dolphins, which will take place on Dec. 13 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The senior athlete suffered a sudden cardiac arrest last year and had to have life-saving surgery to implant a pacemaker.

Hunt's heart condition forced him to stop playing football for his high school team, but he still participates as an assistant coach.