Chicago Bears hold joint practice with Miami Dolphins

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

The Bears welcomed the Dolphins for a joint practice Friday. The teams played for about two and a half hours in the heat.

The Bears defense was the clear winner of the day with numerous sacks and interceptions, including one by Kevin Byard who said afterwards, "If we play the way we practiced on defense today, we're going to be pretty damn good."

Olamide Zaccheaus had a good day, but otherwise it was an uneven day for Caleb Williams and the offense, something Ben Johnson admitted has been an issue.

"We're inconsistent as a whole on offense," he said. "You can talk to any position group, we really need to start playing more as a cohesive unit. We just haven't done that."

Johnson also confirmed that Williams and most of the starters will not play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins clearly valuing these controlled reps over the preseason game. Johnson did say he suspects that Williams and the starters not playing Sunday, will see some game action at some point this preseason.

