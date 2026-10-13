"Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story": Hallmark movie features Chicago Bears coach, players

Lake Forest is rolling out the red carpet for the premiere of "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story," the Hallmark movie featuring Bears players and coach Ben Johnson, which was filmed this summer in Chicago.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Marsha Mason, and Robert Buckley, the movie follows Avery, a freelance reporter who returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her family before her next assignment.

But she ends up finding a feel-good story to profile a beloved Bears fan, Darlene, who's getting ready to attend her 500th game.

Sparks fly when Avery connects with Darlene's handsome firefighter grandson, who shows her what being part of Bears nation is all about.

Tuesday night's red carpet premiere is at Gorton Center in north suburban Lake Forest. It was filmed over the summer in Chicago and features current Bears players Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland, head coach Ben Johnson, former players Dan Hampton, Charles Tillman, and Mike Singletary, and mascot Staley Da Bear.

The movie airs on Hallmark Channel on Saturday.