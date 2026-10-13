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Chicago Bears DE Montez Sweat suspended for violating NFL performance-enhancing substances policy

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat is suspended for the team's next two games without pay for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, the NFL said Tuesday.

The NFL did not specify further details about what Sweat is accused of doing or what kind of drugs he is accused of taking.

This means Sweat will not play with the Bears when they take on the Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday, nor when they take on the New England Patriots on Thursday of next week.

He will be eligible for reinstatement on Friday, Oct. 23, after the Bears-Patriots game. In the next game after that, the Bears take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears acquired the rusher Sweat from the Washington Commanders in the fall of 2023. 

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