Stolen Chicago Bears cards, merch worth $4,500 returned to Lake County memorabilia shop

There's a lot of excitement around the Chicago Bears as they head into the playoffs, but that buzz turned criminal at a card and memorabilia shop in Lake County.

A suspect was caught after allegedly stealing Chicago Bears cards and merchandise worth thousands during an event with an 85 legend.

A rare Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze card is just one of 25 in circulation and one of the standout cards at Stateline Sports Cards in the village of Third Lake

"That card was pretty dear to my heart as a collector and Caleb Williams fan," said co-owner Hayden McBrady.

Last week, McBrady hosted Chicago Bears legend Dan Hampton to sign autographs at the stores grand-re-opening.

"Unfortunately, we did have someone come in and steal a couple of cards and a box," he said.

A check of the cameras revealed a man sliding open the unlocked card case and allegedly stealing the rare Bears card.

"He opened it, grabbed it, slipped it in his pocket, went about his business," McBrady said.

The man was wearing a dark hat, left the store, and then about 20 minutes later returned to the same display case, this time wearing a bright orange bears hat, and allegedly stealing more.

"Then another card, as well worth roughly $800, and a box was stolen, and that was $400," McBrady said.

In all, McBrady said about $4,500 worth of merchandise was stolen. The store posted surveillance images online, hoping someone would recognize him. Less than a day later, the suspect was caught after he turned himself in at the store.

"We decided he would meet us that night at the shop. He brought the cards back, and I did have the police here, and they placed him under arrest," McBrady said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested Stephen Peregrin on felony theft charges. He also had an outstanding warrant in Kane County.

"It was heartbreaking that someone would come in here on their opening day and do something so stupid," said customer Lynn McElroy.

"It was the right thing for him to own up, and unfortunately, he will have to live with the consequences of his actions," McBrady said.