Chicago Bears Board of Directors votes to advance stadium developments in Hammond, Indiana

The Chicago Bears Board of Directors has voted to advance stadium developments in Hammond, Indiana.

Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey and President and CEO Kevin Warren confirmed the vote in a joint statement released on Friday.

"We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city, McCaskey and Warren said in a written statement. "It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses.

The exact site of the potential stadium has not been selected.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun responded to the Bears' statement, saying, "Hoosiers, help me welcome the Chicago Bears to our great state!"

"We look forward to building a partnership as strong as the '85 Bears defense, creating opportunities and economic growth that will benefit our state and the Bears organization for decades to come," Braun said. "An NFL franchise in Northwest Indiana will be an economic boost to the entire region like we haven't seen before."

"The Bears have built a storied legacy in Illinois for over 100 years but have spent the last six years, and especially the last few months, shifting their position on a stadium location. That has hindered their progress. Today appears to be another instance of that after Illinois leaders have been working with the Bears in good faith. Governor Pritzker has always been clear that he wants the Bears to stay in Illinois and still remains open to a sensible solution that protects taxpayers."

Matt Hill, spokesperson for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, released the following statement:

"The Bears have built a storied legacy in Illinois for over 100 years but have spent the last six years, and especially the last few months, shifting their position on a stadium location. That has hindered their progress. Today appears to be another instance of that after Illinois leaders have been working with the Bears in good faith. Governor Pritzker has always been clear that he wants the Bears to stay in Illinois and still remains open to a sensible solution that protects taxpayers."

This comes after days after Mayor Johnson said he remains confident about Chicago being the best spot for a future Bears stadium, despite the team's repeated public assertions that the city is off the table.

The mayor said the Illinois General Assembly's failure to pass legislation supporting a Bears stadium project during their spring session is a chance to revisit his proposal for the team to stay in Chicago.

The Bears had publicly said they've exhausted opportunities to have their future stadium stay in Chicago, and their focus is on northwest suburban Arlington Heights and Hammond, Indiana.

Early Monday morning, the Illinois Senate passed a bill geared toward keeping the Chicago Bears in-state, but the Illinois House of Representatives adjourned without voting on the measure.

Illinois state Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago) introduced the bill late Sunday night after a separate property tax incentive failed to move forward. The new bill looked like it could have opened the door for a plan for the Bears to build their new stadium within Chicago — albeit only a little bit.

In February, Indiana lawmakers in the state House Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved an amendment to Indiana Senate Bill 27 that would pave the way for the Bears to move to Hammond. The proposal would create a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority with the power to issue bonds, acquire land, and finance construction.