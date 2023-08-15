Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's iconic Bean off-limits for next few months

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's iconic Bean off-limits for next few months
Chicago's iconic Bean off-limits for next few months 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lots of Chicago tourists and locals alike are going to be disappointed for the next few months.

The iconic Bean is off-limits, and fencing is around the famous attraction.

The plaza that surrounds the silvery sculpture will be getting a makeover until the spring, so no up-close access will be allowed until then.

Don't worry though, Choose Chicago has a list of some alternative selfie sites including the Chicago skyline as seen from the Adler Planetarium, the Chicago Theater Marquee, Buckingham Fountain and the Picasso sculpture in Daley Plaza.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 6:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.