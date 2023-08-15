Chicago's iconic Bean off-limits for next few months

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lots of Chicago tourists and locals alike are going to be disappointed for the next few months.

The iconic Bean is off-limits, and fencing is around the famous attraction.

The plaza that surrounds the silvery sculpture will be getting a makeover until the spring, so no up-close access will be allowed until then.

Don't worry though, Choose Chicago has a list of some alternative selfie sites including the Chicago skyline as seen from the Adler Planetarium, the Chicago Theater Marquee, Buckingham Fountain and the Picasso sculpture in Daley Plaza.