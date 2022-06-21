Watch CBS News
Chicago-based Mondelez buys Clif Bar & Co. for nearly $3 billion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago-based Mondelez International is buying energy bar maker Clif Bar & Company for about $3 billion.

The company will get the Clif, LUNA and Clif Kids brands of bars. Mondelez will continue to make those energy bars in facilities located in Idaho and Indianapolis.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

June 21, 2022

