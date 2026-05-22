Three Chicago bars will help Blue Moon celebrate blue moon with blue brew

Three Chicago bars will be helping Blue Moon (the beer) celebrate May's blue moon (in the sky) with some blue brew (in a glass).

We will see a full blue moon overnight on May 30 to 31. A blue moon is either an extra full moon in a single calendar month that has two full moons, or the third full moon in a calendar season that has four full moons. This month's blue moon is the second full moon in a single calendar month.

While the moon doesn't actually turn blue, Blue Moon beer is celebrating its arrival by offering its Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale dyed a vibrant brew on tap at select bars across the country.

Three Chicago bars are among more than 30 markets serving the limited-time blue pour from May 29 to May 31.

If you want to try Blue Moon's blue beer, you can find it at Hawkeye's in Little Italy, Reggie's on the Near South Side and Yak-Zie's in Lakeview.