Come say hi to CBS 2 at the Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's the first full week of the Chicago Auto Show.

The newest innovations in cars, trucks and more will be on display for visitors. Tuesday is First Responders/Military Appreciation Day.

So police officers, firefighters and veterans can all get into the show for free.

And be sure to stop by the CBS 2 booth at the Auto Show. Get your picture taken and learn all about the weather. CBS 2 will be out there Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CBS 2's Auto Show special "Behind the Wheel" airs Tuesday night at 6:30. Viewers can watch it live on CBS 2 or on our digital streaming network, CBS News Chicago.