CBS 2 gets results: Auto body shop finally gets much-needed part for woman's car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A follow-up to a story involving Tanesha Gunn and her banged up car.

It was sitting in a body shop for months after a hit and run crash. Supply chain issues meant one part could not be found. But after CBS 2 got involved, that part all of a sudden showed up and Ms. Gunn has her car back.

She sent CBS 2 an email: "Had you not gone the extra mile and assisted me, I would still be waiting for a resolution."

