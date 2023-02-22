Watch CBS News
Chicago police warn of recent ATM thefts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning about a string of recent thefts from ATMs this month.

The method being used by the offenders is known as transaction reversal fraud, according to police, where they make a withdrawal from the ATM and while the money is being prepared, the offender forcibly removes cash from the dispenser prior to the transaction being fully completed.

They then manipulate the card causing the machine to reverse the transaction.

The incident times and locations included:

  • 700 block of East 47th Street on Feb. 19 at 1:03 a.m.
  • 5200 block of North Central Avenue on Feb.19 at 3:35 a.m.
  • 6300 block of North Central Avenue on Feb. 19 at 4:17 a.m.
  • 6700 block of North Clark Street on Feb. 19 at 11:57 p.m.

Police described the offender as a white male approximately between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with a medium built. He was wearing all dark clothing and a black face mask.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 5 at 312-746-7394.

