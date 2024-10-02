Chicago area rescue crews give their all in North Carolina amid devastation from Helene

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Chicago area crews described as being like the SWAT team of firefighters were on the ground in North Carolina Wednesday night, helping Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

About two dozen firefighters from 17 different departments were called on for their specialized equipment, boats, and unique skills as they race to rescue survivors. Cell service and power were wiped out for much of the region—and the firefighters' internet connection was on shaky ground as they talked with CBS News Chicago. But they used what little service they had to talk about their efforts nonetheless.

The massive trail left behind by Hurricane Helene is overwhelming. Basic necessities like food and water are scarce for some.

"This town is devastated, and we need help. We need food," said one woman named Robyn from Henry, North Carolina, "and I know people are coming. I know they're coming."

Joining in on the desperate relief effort is Illinois Water Rescue 1—led by Ken Schulman and a team of first responders from the Chicagoland area. They have been navigating high flood waters, destroyed roads, and downed trees.

MABAS Illinois

MABAS Illinois

"We've come across people that have literally had their house swept away in the river, and they're coming up to us and offering us water, and thanking us for being there," said Schulman.

The firefighters are part of MABAS, or the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, which provides assistance around Illinois and other states in times of critical emergencies.

"At first when got here, we started doing rescues—maybe the first day or two," said Schulman, "and since then, it's shifted to kind of ensuring that we've found everybody."

MABAS Illinois

MABAS Illinois

Schulman said his team arrived in a secluded neighborhood of about 300 people.

"We've been going into some areas that no one can get to," Schulman said.

The Illinois Water Rescue 1 team were the first emergency crews whom residents had seen since the storm hit.

"Some of them had felt like they were either so cut off or had been ignored," Schulman said, "and to see us show up—there were a few spots where we literally received heroes' welcomes with people clapping us up."

While the floodwaters may since have lowered, the sense of desperation is rising for those who live in hard-hit North Carolina.

"It's been tough, but we've been able to adapt and come together as a team," Schulman said.

The chief from Illinois has been sleeping in a firehouse in North Carolina. The team from Illinois said their mission was extended at least another week.