Cicada-infused Malört? What's behind Chicago area brewery's new drink? A Chicago area microbrewery is seeking to capitalize on the emergence of two broods of seasonal cicadas in Illinois by offering cicada-infused Malört, making the infamous Chicago liquor even more stomach-turning, by adding the essence of locally-harvested cicadas. Joey Giardiniera, marketing director at Noon Whistle Brewing, explains the thought process behind cicada-infused Malört.