Adventures in cicada eating at CBS 2: 1990 and 2007 On May 31, 1990, the late Bob Wallace dined on a deep-fried 17-year cicada in the kitchen at Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! on North Halsted Street, for Channel 2 News. On May 23, 2007, just shy of 17 years later to the day, Meteorologist Ed Curran ate a cicada po'boy prepared by Chef Jimmy Bannos at the Morton Arboretum on the CBS 2 Morning News. The 17-year cicadas are emerging again now -- will you be eating one like Bob and Ed did?