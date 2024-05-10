Eating cicadas? We've done it at CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trillions of periodical cicadas are coming to the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years – and as you may heard, you can indeed eat them.

In fact, it just so happens that members of CBS 2's on-air talent roster have eaten cicadas on television – more than once.

Two groups of periodical cicadas are coming—those that emerge every 13 years (Brood XIII) and those that emerge every 17 years (Brood XIX). Both are coming this year for the first time since 1803. The 13-year cicadas will be emerging in the southern half of the state; in the Chicago area, it's all about the 17-year cicadas – last seen in 2007, and before that 1990.

So if you're curious about what culinary adventures involving cicadas CBS 2 viewers saw on the air 17 years ago, and 34 years ago, wonder no more.

May 31, 1990: Bob Wallace eats deep-fried cicadas at Café Ba-Ba-Reeba!

In his nearly 22 years as a reporter for CBS 2 beginning back in 1970, Bob Wallace—who passed away a little over three years ago—took viewers on all manner of wild adventures. He stood on top of a propeller plane as it took off, climbed into terrifying circus contraptions, put on a wet suit for a dive into icy and frigid Lake Michigan waters, rappelled up a water tower for a rescue technique demonstration, ate everything from haggis to chocolate-covered ants – you name it, he did it… "for Channel 2 News," as he used to say.

So as may come as no surprise, Wallace also ate cicadas for Channel 2 News when the 17-year Brood XIX emerged the time before last, in 1990.

Wallace's cicada-eating adventure as it was originally seen on television – as a live feature during his "Where's Wallace?" segment on the afternoon news – was not available. But one of CBS 2's library tapes did have something of a highlight reel edited for the 10 p.m. news – which you'll see above.

Wallace visited the kitchen of Café Ba-Ba-Reeba! – which has served authentic Spanish tapas at 2024 N. Halsted St. in Lincoln Park since 1985. Executive chef Jennifer Drilon prepared the cicadas in a batter made from saffron, garlic, cornmeal flour, salt and pepper, and water.

The cicadas were still wiggling around as they were covered in the batter. They were then dropped into a basket and deep-fried in hot fat—and were ready in a minute and a half.

Wallace agreed with Drilon's assessment that the taste was similar to softshell crab.

May 23, 2007: Ed Curran eats a cicada po'boy at the Morton Arboretum

When Wallace was chowing down on those deep-fried cicadas back in 1990, Ed Curran also enjoyed the culinary delight of cicadas – in a puff pastry and on pasta with his broadcast partner, Al Lerner, on WGN Radio's "The Al and/or Ed Show."

By 2007, Curran was the meteorologist on the CBS 2 Morning News—and he decided to do it again, as you'll also see in the video.

Curran spent that Wednesday morning at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, while Chef Jimmy Bannos of the famed Heaven on Seven Cajun and comfort food restaurants fried up some cicadas in a frying pan on the grill. They were made with Creole seasoning, seasoned flour, and hot sauce.

When the cicadas were fried up and ready, Bannos put a couple of slices of grilled garlic bread down on a paper towel, and dressed each with honey jalapeno dressing. He placed a slice of tomato on one of the garlic bread slices, and placed about a dozen cicadas down on the other after seasoning them.

The result was a cicada po'boy, which Curran enjoyed live on the air on that balmy morning about an hour and a half after sunrise – with a drumroll for the occasion.

Curran said the cicadas tasted a little like shrimp.

In the video, the CBS 2 Morning News anchors—Roseanne Tellez and the late Randy Salerno—and traffic anchor Susan Carlson, are heard offering commentary from back in the studio. Tellez remarked that Curran was "unfazed," while some people were "running to the bathroom from the studio."

"He's tough, that Ed," Salerno chimed in. "Proof again that Ed'll eat anything."

Bob Wallace (left) eats a deep-fried cicada on CBS 2 in 1990, and Ed Curran eats a cicada po'boy prepared by Chef Jimmy Bannos on CBS 2 in 2007. CBS 2

You can eat cicadas too

Heaven on Seven is not in business anymore. Café Ba-Ba-Reeba! is very much still around, but no cicada dishes are to be found on their tasty tapas menu. But you can still be like Bob and Ed—why, you can even cook and eat some cicadas at home.

CBS News provided three recipes to try.

Retired chef Jim Warner, the former program director of culinary outreach at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said it's best to gather your cicadas for consumption from a wooded area away from homes. This is due to concerns about absorbed pesticides and lawn chemicals.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County adds that humanely kill cicadas, they should be frozen at least overnight. When you are ready to prepare them, they say it's best to defrost them before removing their heads and wings.

Mike Rothman (R) and friends eat periodical cicadas they prepared as part of the Hot One's challenge at home on June 4, 2021, in Hyattsville, Maryland. The friends took the challenge, based on a First We Feast series, of eating pan-fried cicadas with increasingly hotter sauces with names like 'Tears of the Sun,' 'Eye of the Scorpion,' and 'Da'Bomb Evolution.' Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Meanwhile, experts also warned that those with shellfish allergies might be best off not eating cicadas. Dr. Dave Stukus, a member of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's Medical Scientific Council, explained that those who are allergic to shrimp, crab, and lobster have a reaction to a muscle protein called tropomysin—which cicadas also have.

Montclair State said there is no overwhelming evidence showing a link between those with shellfish allergies and those with cicada allergies, but there is also minimal research saying otherwise.