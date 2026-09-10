Chicago area leaders call on Congress to restore specialized LGBTQ+ crisis hotline

Chicago area leaders, advocates and members of the LGBTQ+ community are calling for the federal government to restore the specialized crisis hotline for their community.

In 2025, the Trump administration ended the secondary line that gave specialized support for LGBTQ+ callers by pressing 3 while calling the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

Thursday at 10 am,, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL 8), the Trevor Project and NAMI Chicago will hold a roundtable and news conference to discuss Krishnamoorthi's efforts to get Congress to restore hotline, while others will talk about strengthening support for LGBTQ+ young people.

The event I being held at NAMI Chicago's headquarters on Hill near Wells on the Near North Side.

Then tonight in west suburban Aurora, a candlelight vigil will remember those lost on National Suicide Awareness Day. The city is partnering with Simply Destinee, a nonprofit created in 2010 to honor Destinee Adrianna Olivia who died at the age of 16.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Millennium Plaza in downtown Aurora, on Stolp Avenue off Galena Boulevard.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, you can call 988 for support and help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also text 988 for support.