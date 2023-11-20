Chicago area Jewish, Muslim, and Christian leaders call for peace in Gaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders of the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths in the Chicago area came together Monday night to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Sheikh Hassan Aly, imam and director of religious affairs at the Mecca Center in Willowbrook; Rabbi Brant Rozen, founding rabbi of the synagogue Tzedek Chicago and co-founder of the Jewish Voice for Peace Rabbinical Council, and the Rev. Dr. Michael Woolf, senior minister at the Lake Street Church of Evanston, all pushed for peace in the war before Israel and Hamas.

They spoke at the Muslim Community center, 4380 N. Elston Ave. Their call on Monday came just before Thanksgiving.

"The war in Israel and Palestine is not only a humanitarian crisis – it is a moral, and it is a spiritual one," said Woolf.

"The grave of a child in Ukraine is no different from the grave of a child in Gaza, is no different from the grave of a child in Tel Aviv," said Aly.

"History will remember what we did and did not do in this moment," said Rozen.

The religious leaders are also asking for food and water to be senet into Gaza, and the immediate release of Hamas hostages.