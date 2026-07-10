Taste of Chicago, Windy City Smokeout among festivals happening this weekend

Some big festivals and concerts are happening this weekend in Chicago.

It's summer and that means there's plenty to do, especially if you want to get outside this weekend.

Windy City Smokeout at United Center

The flames are burning and ribs are falling off the bone as thousands are packing the13th annual Windy City Smokeout this weekend.

"Chicago has a fire about a live energy you just gotta love," said Vinny Jones of Pappy's Smokehouse.

The food is a nice addition to the country music fans can enjoy through Sunday night. Vendors and fans keep coming back each year

"It could be 140 slabs. It could be 300 slabs. It just depends on the crowd," Jones said.

And judging from Friday's crowd outside the United Center, they'll need to keep the food coming.

Each year country fans show up dressed for the occasion.

"I love it. There's always so much to do here. I'm from a small town in Arizona, so southwest born. Anytime I get to put on a boot and hat, it's so fun," said Ana Nicol.

"Every other major city you go in the summer, they all leave, they go somewhere else. You go to Chicago, and it's packed because there's no better place to be than Chicago in the summer," said Seth Marcus.

Taste of Chicago in Grant Park

In Grant Park, Chicago's own Common rocked the stage at the Taste of Chicago.

Thousands attended the first free concert at the Taste.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him put it down as always for Chicago," said Echo Muhammad.

Common did not disappoint as the crowd jammed out.

The fact the Taste of Chicago is back in July after getting pushed to the fall the past few years for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race is a boost too.

"Definitely feels good to have it back in July. Back in the day you had to get your fit, get your friends and hopefully having it in July will bring back that excitement," said Adrienne Jones.

But for one couple, the event is where they not only met but fell in love 20 years ago.

"We got engaged here and now we're coming back to celebrate all the years," said Milan Stanford.

Now, they're making new memories with their daughter at one of Chicago's premier festivals.

"I think it's just a rooted-in-Chicago experience, the Taste. I remember going to the Taste with my mama," said Franchelle Stanford.

"It's always going to be a memorable occasion and a night to remember," Milan said.

If the weather continues to cooperate, on Saturday, R&B legend Babyface performs at the Taste, and Blake Shelton closes out the Windy City Smokeout on Sunday.

Other festivals happening across Chicago this weekend

26th Annual Barrio Arts Fest

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture – 3015 W. Division St., Chicago, Illinois

Saturday - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.





Chosen Few Picnic & Music Festival

Jackson Park, 6401 S Stony Island Ave., Chicago, Illinois

Saturday – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Edgewater Greek Fest

St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, Illinois

Saturday and Sunday – noon to 10 p.m.

Japan Fest Chicago

Skokie Sports Park East, 3333 Oakton Street, Skokie, Illinois

Saturday - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Kalapriya's 4th Annual Mela Festival

Chicago Women's Park and Gardens, 18001 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago, Illinois

Saturday only – noon to 8 p.m.

Peruvian Festival Chicago

Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, Illinois

Saturday – 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday – 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Southport Art Fest

3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, Illinois

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square Roots Festival

Lincoln Avenue, between Montrose and Wilson

Friday – 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday – noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday – noon to 9 p.m.