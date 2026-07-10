Taste of Chicago goes cashless in its 46th year; drone show set for Friday night over Grant Park

Taste of Chicago is back in Grant Park this week for its 46th year, and for the first time, the festival has gone fully cashless — only credit cards are accepted at food vendors.

The festival opened on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, drawing crowds despite the heat. Vendors are serving up brisket sliders, Korean tacos, squid tentacles, Italian ice and ribs, while street performers and karaoke keep the energy going throughout the grounds.

Among the crowd were two sisters who hadn't been to the Taste in decades, and their story captured the mood of the day. Camille McKee, who said she hadn't attended in 20 years, moved out of the city and now finds herself gravitating toward Orland or Tinley Park instead. Still, she made a point of coming back this year.

"I used to work downtown, but once you move from the city, you kind of find yourself going to Orland or Tinley, but I made it a point to come and support Chicago today," she said.

Her sister, Pam Sturdivant, last attended in 1997 and was similarly won over by the atmosphere.

"I love it. I love it. Good vibes. I like the energy. Great energy," she said. The two came out together with their niece and daughter, who was experiencing the Taste for the first time.

The festivities continue Friday evening with Chicago rapper Common headlining the main stage from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Afterward, the city will put on a drone and fireworks show starting around 9:15 p.m. near Buckingham Fountain.

Neal Heitz, program director for the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, said the location offers a prime vantage point for the show.

"Once you're on Buckingham Fountain Plaza, no seat is a bad seat. Show takes place high above in the air, above the lake where it's really dark at night," he said.

The drone show, he added, will run about 15 minutes and be set to music.