Chicago area community collecting donations for Venezuela earthquake survivors through Ozzie Guillen Foundation

Volunteers in the Chicago area are gathering donations to send to Venezuela earthquake survivors.

At Clis boutique in Melrose Park, owner Jeimmy Espina is nervous and overwhelmed by the number of dead and injured in her home country.

"I'm really feeling sad about it all happening in my country," she said. "I talk to my partner and tell him we need to do anything we can within my hands. We need to do anything possible to help my country."

So she and other businesses partnered with the Ozzie Guillen Foundation to stand with Venezuela, gathering donations like non-perishable foods, bottle drinking water, baby items and medications.

Espina said she's already sent 25 boxes back to her home country.

"I'm really grateful when the people come in and talk to me and express their feeling," she said.

The earthquakes are among the strongest to hit the South American nation in more than a century, and for people like Espina who have family there, the strongest feeling today is helplessness, which is why she felt the need to step up and help.

"I think all Venezuelan people is sensitive with this. Big problem we have. I need to participate. I have family there," she said.

Espina says her mother and aunt are safe, but wants to help the thousands who are still impacted.

She said while she's not taking any more donations at her boutique at this time, you can drop donations off at Olivet United Methodist Church on Sunday July 5 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.