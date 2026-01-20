Chicago area community organizations receive grants to improve healthy food access

Community organizations are getting nearly $700,000 in grant money to help increase healthy food access in the Chicago area.

Fifteen farms and food businesses in the metro area received grants ranging from $40,000 to $80,000 each from the Metro Chicago Good Food Purchasing Initiative Community Fund.

The goal is to advance equity in the local food system by providing funds to underserved farmers and food businesses within 250 miles of Chicago. The program is intended to expand healthy food access while building economies and promoting sustainable and fair labor practices.

The farms and businesses will also receive technical assistance to support an increased availability of local produce and other healthy food products. The farmers and food businesses will also work toward selling to health care systems, schools, senior living centers, and other large public and private institutions — as well as food pantries and other community meal sites.

Suburban Cook County received $300,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to benefit seven of the grant recipients.

The grant recipients include: